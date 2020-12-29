Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Buys 950 Shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. grew its stake in shares of Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. (NASDAQ:NCBS) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The firm owned 59,807 shares of the bank’s stock after acquiring an additional 950 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Nicolet Bankshares were worth $3,267,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can raised its holdings in shares of Nicolet Bankshares by 219.2% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 1,864 shares of the bank’s stock worth $949,000 after buying an additional 1,280 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 528.4% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,193 shares of the bank’s stock worth $120,000 after acquiring an additional 1,844 shares in the last quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 12.7% in the second quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 4,735 shares of the bank’s stock worth $350,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares in the last quarter. PDT Partners LLC boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 11.1% in the second quarter. PDT Partners LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the bank’s stock worth $274,000 after acquiring an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Nicolet Bankshares by 4.5% in the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 5,713 shares of the bank’s stock worth $313,000 after acquiring an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. 37.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Nicolet Bankshares news, CFO Ann Kuchera Lawson sold 1,200 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.68, for a total value of $81,216.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 29,983 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,029,249.44. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Robert Bruce Atwell sold 2,284 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.67, for a total value of $159,126.28. Insiders have sold 31,670 shares of company stock valued at $2,032,751 over the last ninety days. 14.20% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NCBS opened at $68.35 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 1.01 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market capitalization of $689.38 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.25 and a beta of 0.78. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $68.30 and a 200 day moving average of $60.24. Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. has a 12 month low of $45.33 and a 12 month high of $75.00.

Nicolet Bankshares (NASDAQ:NCBS) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, October 20th. The bank reported $1.72 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.40 by $0.32. The company had revenue of $51.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.65 million. Nicolet Bankshares had a return on equity of 10.36% and a net margin of 26.37%. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Nicolet Bankshares, Inc. will post 5.76 earnings per share for the current year.

NCBS has been the topic of a number of recent research reports. Maxim Group raised their target price on Nicolet Bankshares from $70.00 to $77.00 in a report on Friday, October 23rd. BidaskClub upgraded Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Monday, October 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Nicolet Bankshares from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 22nd. Finally, Stephens initiated coverage on Nicolet Bankshares in a report on Friday, October 9th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $64.00 target price on the stock. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and two have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Nicolet Bankshares presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $71.00.

Nicolet Bankshares, Inc operates as the holding company for Nicolet National Bank that provides commercial and retail banking services for businesses and individuals. The company accepts checking, savings, and money market accounts; various certificates of deposit; and individual retirement accounts.

