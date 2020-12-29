Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Has $3.37 Million Stake in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. decreased its holdings in Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. (OTCMKTS:RLMD) by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 89,436 shares of the company’s stock after selling 620 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Relmada Therapeutics were worth $3,365,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can acquired a new position in shares of Relmada Therapeutics in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $37,000. Hexagon Capital Partners LLC bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the third quarter valued at about $47,000. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted its position in Relmada Therapeutics by 12.9% during the third quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 6,982 shares of the company’s stock worth $262,000 after purchasing an additional 796 shares during the period. Ensign Peak Advisors Inc bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $287,000. Finally, Athanor Capital LP bought a new position in Relmada Therapeutics during the second quarter worth about $309,000.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on RLMD shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 9th. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Relmada Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $69.00 to $40.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 28th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $63.20.

In related news, Director Charles J. Casamento sold 3,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.29, for a total value of $90,870.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 49,173 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,489,450.17. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website . Company insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Shares of RLMD opened at $31.70 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $34.16 and its 200 day simple moving average is $37.69. Relmada Therapeutics, Inc. has a 1-year low of $23.25 and a 1-year high of $54.00.

Relmada Therapeutics, Inc, a clinical-stage biotechnology company, focuses on developing drugs to treat central nervous system (CNS) diseases and other disorders in the United States. Its lead product candidate, d-Methadone, an oral agent, which is in Phase II clinical trial for the treatment of depression, neuropathic pain, and other potential CNS pathological conditions.

