Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Lowers Holdings in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lessened its stake in Surmodics, Inc. (NASDAQ:SRDX) by 0.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 87,875 shares of the company’s stock after selling 775 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.65% of Surmodics worth $3,420,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of SRDX. Fuller & Thaler Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Surmodics in the 3rd quarter worth about $1,324,000. Jupiter Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $777,000. Grantham Mayo Van Otterloo & Co. LLC bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $735,000. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $386,000. Finally, KBC Group NV bought a new position in shares of Surmodics during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $273,000. 89.76% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub downgraded Surmodics from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, October 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. Surmodics currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $66.67.

NASDAQ SRDX opened at $39.99 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $38.62 and its 200 day moving average is $41.46. Surmodics, Inc. has a 12 month low of $22.06 and a 12 month high of $49.00. The stock has a market cap of $547.14 million, a PE ratio of 71.41, a P/E/G ratio of 67.83 and a beta of 0.98.

Surmodics (NASDAQ:SRDX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The company reported ($0.18) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.01 by ($0.19). The business had revenue of $22.54 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $21.67 million. Surmodics had a return on equity of 7.49% and a net margin of 7.39%. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Surmodics, Inc. will post 0.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Surmodics Company Profile

Surmodics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides surface modification technologies for intravascular medical devices, and chemical components for in vitro diagnostic immunoassay tests and microarrays in the United States and internationally. The company operates through two segments, Medical Device and In Vitro Diagnostics.

