Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Purchases 18,968 Shares of Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in Scorpio Tankers Inc. (NYSE:STNG) by 7.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 274,107 shares of the shipping company’s stock after purchasing an additional 18,968 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Scorpio Tankers were worth $3,035,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Guggenheim Capital LLC bought a new position in shares of Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth about $144,000. Williams Jones Wealth Management LLC. acquired a new stake in Scorpio Tankers during the third quarter worth approximately $124,000. Game Creek Capital LP grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 213.6% during the third quarter. Game Creek Capital LP now owns 172,500 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $1,910,000 after purchasing an additional 117,500 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 5.9% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 2,752,593 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $30,472,000 after purchasing an additional 152,653 shares during the period. Finally, Aperio Group LLC grew its stake in Scorpio Tankers by 123.2% during the third quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 23,979 shares of the shipping company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 13,235 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 48.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Scorpio Tankers stock opened at $11.29 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a current ratio of 0.85. Scorpio Tankers Inc. has a 52 week low of $8.28 and a 52 week high of $40.45. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $11.59 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $12.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $662.41 million, a PE ratio of 4.52, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.06 and a beta of 0.90.

Scorpio Tankers (NYSE:STNG) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The shipping company reported ($0.37) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.39) by $0.02. Scorpio Tankers had a return on equity of 7.80% and a net margin of 16.42%. The company had revenue of $176.66 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $180.25 million. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($0.92) earnings per share. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 31.8% on a year-over-year basis. Research analysts forecast that Scorpio Tankers Inc. will post 3.55 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 23rd were issued a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, November 20th. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.54%. Scorpio Tankers’s dividend payout ratio is presently -42.55%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on the company. BidaskClub cut Scorpio Tankers from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 22nd. Jefferies Financial Group decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $26.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, October 23rd. Bank of America decreased their target price on Scorpio Tankers from $19.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, September 10th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on Scorpio Tankers from $20.00 to $17.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, October 19th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $24.50.

Scorpio Tankers Company Profile

Scorpio Tankers Inc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the seaborne transportation of refined petroleum products in the shipping markets worldwide. As of March 27, 2020, it owned, finance leased, or bareboat chartered 137 product tankers, which included 42 LR2, 12 LR1, 62 MR, and 21 Handymax tankers with an average age of approximately 4.4 years.

