Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Holdings in TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:TCRR) by 62.6% in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 158,808 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 61,159 shares during the quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned 0.48% of TCR2 Therapeutics worth $3,227,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of TCRR. Russell Investments Group Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics during the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. WFA of San Diego LLC purchased a new stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics in the second quarter worth $540,000. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its stake in shares of TCR2 Therapeutics by 821.9% in the third quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 6,011 shares of the company’s stock worth $122,000 after purchasing an additional 5,359 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 108.4% during the second quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 7,253 shares of the company’s stock valued at $111,000 after acquiring an additional 3,773 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American International Group Inc. grew its stake in TCR2 Therapeutics by 43.7% during the second quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 9,962 shares of the company’s stock valued at $153,000 after acquiring an additional 3,028 shares in the last quarter. 45.52% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

TCR2 Therapeutics stock opened at $30.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $28.46 and a 200-day moving average price of $20.65. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a PE ratio of -12.66 and a beta of 1.89. TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. has a 12-month low of $5.84 and a 12-month high of $35.86.

TCR2 Therapeutics (NASDAQ:TCRR) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The company reported ($0.56) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.52) by ($0.04). Equities analysts forecast that TCR2 Therapeutics Inc. will post -2.35 EPS for the current year.

TCRR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Piper Sandler raised their target price on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $45.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, November 4th. Roth Capital lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, November 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 1st. Finally, HC Wainwright lifted their price objective on shares of TCR2 Therapeutics from $32.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. TCR2 Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $36.88.

In other news, CFO Mayur Ian Somaiya sold 3,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $30.00, for a total value of $109,980.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 5,139 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $154,170. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Robert Hofmeister sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $19.10, for a total value of $382,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 58,850 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,124,035. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 27.99% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About TCR2 Therapeutics

TCR2 Therapeutics Inc, a clinical-stage immunotherapy company, develops novel T cell receptor therapies for patients suffering from cancer. The company's lead product candidates include TC-210, mono TCR Fusion Construct T cells (TRuC-T cells) targeting mesothelin positive solid tumors, which initiated in phase I/II clinical trial for the treatment of non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), ovarian cancer, malignant pleural/peritoneal mesothelioma, and cholangiocarcinoma; and TC-110 a TRuC-T cell targeting CD19-positive B-Cell hematological malignancies.

