Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Raises Stock Position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in Winmark Co. (NASDAQ:WINA) by 24.4% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,332 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock after buying an additional 3,792 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. owned approximately 0.52% of Winmark worth $3,329,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WINA. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Winmark by 30.6% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 418 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $71,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares in the last quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. increased its position in Winmark by 7.0% during the 2nd quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,292 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $392,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in Winmark during the 2nd quarter worth about $30,000. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its position in Winmark by 3.1% during the 2nd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 6,556 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock worth $1,123,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Winmark by 1,211.1% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 236 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 218 shares during the period. 68.83% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded Winmark from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th.

NASDAQ WINA opened at $187.05 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $699.57 million, a P/E ratio of 24.26 and a beta of 0.70. Winmark Co. has a 1-year low of $115.00 and a 1-year high of $215.00. The business’s 50-day simple moving average is $181.69 and its 200-day simple moving average is $168.55.

Winmark (NASDAQ:WINA) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, October 14th. The specialty retailer reported $2.43 earnings per share for the quarter. The business had revenue of $18.28 million for the quarter. Winmark had a negative return on equity of 251.84% and a net margin of 44.96%.

The company also recently disclosed a None dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, December 15th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, November 11th were paid a $3.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Monday, November 9th.

In related news, VP Leah A. Goff sold 900 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total transaction of $155,151.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,713 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,674,424.07. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, Director Paul C. Reyelts sold 335 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, November 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $172.39, for a total value of $57,750.65. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,780 shares in the company, valued at $306,854.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 22,682 shares of company stock worth $3,929,785 over the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 16.60% of the company’s stock.

Winmark Profile

Winmark Corporation operates as a franchisor of five retail store concepts that buy, sell, trade, and consign merchandise primarily in the United States and Canada. The company operates in two segments, Franchising and Leasing. Its franchises retail stores operate under the Plato's Closet, Once Upon A Child, Play It Again Sports, Style Encore, and Music Go Round brand names.

