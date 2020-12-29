Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. Sells 31,052 Shares of Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI)

Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lowered its position in Customers Bancorp, Inc. (NYSE:CUBI) by 10.0% during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 279,134 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 31,052 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc.’s holdings in Customers Bancorp were worth $3,127,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the stock. Sei Investments Co. raised its stake in shares of Customers Bancorp by 15.1% in the 2nd quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 271,785 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $3,264,000 after acquiring an additional 35,726 shares in the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Customers Bancorp by 8.2% during the 2nd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 236,563 shares of the bank’s stock worth $2,843,000 after buying an additional 17,956 shares during the period. Nordea Investment Management AB grew its stake in Customers Bancorp by 95.5% in the 2nd quarter. Nordea Investment Management AB now owns 405,964 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,648,000 after buying an additional 198,341 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can raised its holdings in Customers Bancorp by 186.4% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 4,574 shares of the bank’s stock worth $47,000 after acquiring an additional 2,977 shares during the period. Finally, Wedge Capital Management L L P NC bought a new stake in Customers Bancorp during the third quarter valued at about $1,272,000. 73.31% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms have issued reports on CUBI. Jefferies Financial Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a report on Friday, December 4th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $21.00 target price on the stock. B. Riley upped their price objective on shares of Customers Bancorp from $22.00 to $25.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 4th. Hovde Group started coverage on Customers Bancorp in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $20.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub cut Customers Bancorp from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $21.00.

In other news, EVP Glenn Hedde sold 6,550 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $18.00, for a total value of $117,900.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, COO Richard A. Ehst sold 2,775 shares of Customers Bancorp stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.24, for a total transaction of $47,841.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 20,920 shares of company stock valued at $336,103 in the last quarter. 9.71% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of CUBI opened at $18.19 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $574.82 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 5.94 and a beta of 1.56. The company has a quick ratio of 1.42, a current ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.24. Customers Bancorp, Inc. has a 12 month low of $8.36 and a 12 month high of $24.49. The company has a 50-day moving average price of $17.71 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $13.60.

Customers Bancorp (NYSE:CUBI) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The bank reported $1.48 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.00 by $0.48. The firm had revenue of $141.23 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $126.11 million. Customers Bancorp had a net margin of 17.45% and a return on equity of 12.53%. Equities research analysts expect that Customers Bancorp, Inc. will post 2.78 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Customers Bancorp, Inc operates as the bank holding company for Customers Bank that provides financial products and services to individual consumers, and small and middle market businesses. It operates in two segments, Customers Bank Business Banking and BankMobile. The company accepts various deposit products, such as checking, savings, money market deposit, time deposit, and individual retirement accounts, as well as non-retail time deposit.

