Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) to Issue $0.05 Monthly Dividend

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund (TSE:CHE.UN) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, December 30th, TickerTech reports. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, January 26th will be paid a dividend of 0.05 per share on Tuesday, January 26th. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 10.26%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, December 30th.

Shares of Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund stock traded up C$0.12 on Tuesday, hitting C$5.85. 529,971 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 495,843. The stock has a market capitalization of C$542.65 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -3.43. The company has a 50-day moving average price of C$5.18 and a 200 day moving average price of C$5.22. Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund has a 1-year low of C$3.26 and a 1-year high of C$11.45. The company has a quick ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 1.50 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 214.49.

A number of research firms recently commented on CHE.UN. TD Securities decreased their price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$5.50 to C$5.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, November 16th. Raymond James set a C$9.00 price objective on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, November 17th. National Bank Financial decreased their price target on Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from C$6.25 to C$5.50 and set a “sector perform” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 16th. Finally, CIBC upgraded Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and upped their price target for the stock from C$6.00 to C$9.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of C$7.17.

Chemtrade Logistics Income Fund provides industrial chemicals and services in Canada, the United States, and South America. It operates through Sulphur Products & Performance Chemicals (SPPC), Water Solutions & Specialty Chemicals (WSSC), and Electrochemicals (EC) segments. The SPPC segment removes and/or produces merchant, regenerated, and ultra pure sulphuric acid, sodium hydrosulphite, elemental sulphur, liquid sulphur dioxide, hydrogen sulphide, sodium bisulphite, and sulphides.

