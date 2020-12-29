Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) Shares Sold by AQR Capital Management LLC

AQR Capital Management LLC decreased its stake in Choice Hotels International, Inc. (NYSE:CHH) by 85.0% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 6,133 shares of the company’s stock after selling 34,861 shares during the quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC’s holdings in Choice Hotels International were worth $527,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in Choice Hotels International in the second quarter worth $41,000. Cerebellum GP LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $64,000. Capital Analysts LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 76.7% during the third quarter. Capital Analysts LLC now owns 744 shares of the company’s stock worth $64,000 after purchasing an additional 323 shares during the last quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Choice Hotels International by 77.8% during the second quarter. FinTrust Capital Advisors LLC now owns 960 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,000 after purchasing an additional 420 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Canton Hathaway LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Choice Hotels International during the third quarter worth $153,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 46.79% of the company’s stock.

In other news, CEO Patrick Pacious sold 830 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, October 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $90.27, for a total value of $74,924.10. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 186,517 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,836,889.59. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Company insiders own 21.73% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CHH opened at $104.47 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $5.79 billion, a P/E ratio of 53.30 and a beta of 1.47. Choice Hotels International, Inc. has a one year low of $46.25 and a one year high of $109.26. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $102.50 and a 200 day moving average price of $92.28.

Choice Hotels International (NYSE:CHH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported $0.66 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by ($0.07). Choice Hotels International had a negative return on equity of 419.83% and a net margin of 12.92%. The firm had revenue of $210.70 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $207.73 million. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.37 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 32.2% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that Choice Hotels International, Inc. will post 2.26 earnings per share for the current year.

CHH has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Choice Hotels International from $85.00 to $88.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, October 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised Choice Hotels International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $94.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, October 7th. Bank of America lowered Choice Hotels International from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $95.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Tuesday, September 29th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Choice Hotels International from $77.00 to $84.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Longbow Research lowered Choice Hotels International from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, September 28th. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $84.29.

Choice Hotels International, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a hotel franchisor worldwide. The company operates through Hotel Franchising and Corporate & Other segments. It franchises lodging properties under the brand names of Comfort Inn, Comfort Suites, Quality, Clarion, Clarion Pointe, Sleep Inn, Econo Lodge, Rodeway Inn, MainStay Suites, Suburban Extended Stay Hotel, WoodSpring Suites, Everhome Suites, Cambria Hotels, and Ascend Hotel Collection.

