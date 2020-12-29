Chromia Trading 15.2% Lower Over Last Week (CHR)

Chromia (CURRENCY:CHR) traded 0.2% higher against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 23:00 PM E.T. on December 28th. One Chromia token can now be purchased for $0.0214 or 0.00000081 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last seven days, Chromia has traded 15.2% lower against the U.S. dollar. Chromia has a total market cap of $9.21 million and $1.95 million worth of Chromia was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003770 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 20.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000849 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 23.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.45 or 0.00024347 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 14.2% against the dollar and now trades at $39.21 or 0.00148001 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $162.22 or 0.00612393 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 3.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $43.71 or 0.00165024 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded 20.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $87.40 or 0.00329949 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.83 or 0.00018215 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $15.00 or 0.00056637 BTC.

Chromia Profile

Chromia's total supply is 471,970,667 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,562,408 tokens. The official website for Chromia is chromia.com

and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Chromia

Chromia can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: KuCoin. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Chromia directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Chromia should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Chromia using one of the exchanges listed above.

