CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP) Stock Price Down 0.5%

CHS Inc. (NASDAQ:CHSCP)’s stock price dropped 0.5% on Monday . The stock traded as low as $29.37 and last traded at $29.37. Approximately 5,368 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 69% from the average daily volume of 17,076 shares. The stock had previously closed at $29.53.

The company’s fifty day moving average is $29.77 and its two-hundred day moving average is $28.95. The company has a quick ratio of 0.72, a current ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

About CHS (NASDAQ:CHSCP)

CHS Inc, an integrated agricultural company, provides grains, foods, and energy resources to businesses and consumers in North America, South America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Energy, Ag, and Nitrogen Production. It is involved in the operation of petroleum refineries and pipelines; supply, marketing, and distribution of refined fuels, including gasoline, diesel fuel, and other energy products; blending, sale, and distribution of lubricants; and the supply of propane and other natural gas liquids.

See Also: 52-week highs

Receive News & Ratings for CHS Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for CHS and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.