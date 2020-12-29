Cindicator Tops One Day Volume of $107,216.00 (CND)

Cindicator (CURRENCY:CND) traded 7.1% lower against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on December 29th. During the last week, Cindicator has traded 1.5% higher against the dollar. Cindicator has a total market capitalization of $16.68 million and $107,216.00 worth of Cindicator was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Cindicator token can now be purchased for $0.0083 or 0.00000031 BTC on major exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $11.46 or 0.00042688 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 5.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.43 or 0.00005318 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0580 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003738 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.94 or 0.00286599 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.6% against the dollar and now trades at $4.32 or 0.00016108 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028493 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003725 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $567.41 or 0.02113486 BTC.

About Cindicator

CND is a token. It was first traded on September 9th, 2017. Cindicator’s total supply is 2,000,000,005 tokens. Cindicator’s official Twitter account is @crowd_indicator and its Facebook page is accessible here . The Reddit community for Cindicator is /r/Cindicator and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for Cindicator is cindicator.com

Cindicator Token Trading

Cindicator can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Cindicator directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Cindicator should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Cindicator using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

