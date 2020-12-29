Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) Trading Down 1.6%

Shares of Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL) dropped 1.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as GBX 90 ($1.18) and last traded at GBX 90 ($1.18). Approximately 38,469 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 130,097 shares. The stock had previously closed at GBX 91.50 ($1.20).

The stock has a market capitalization of £34.93 million and a P/E ratio of -8.91. The company has a quick ratio of 4.43, a current ratio of 4.43 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 22.87. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of GBX 89.32 and a two-hundred day moving average price of GBX 83.33.

About Cloudcall Group plc (CALL.L) (LON:CALL)

Cloudcall Group plc, a software company, designs, develops, and operates integrated multi-channel communications services for customer relationship management systems in North America, the United Kingdom, mainland Europe, Australia, and parts of the Asia Pacific. The company provides a suite of cloud-based integrated software and communications products and services under the CloudCall name.

