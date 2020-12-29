Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) Lowered to “Strong Sell” at BidaskClub

BidaskClub cut shares of Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report released on Monday morning, BidAskClub reports.

Several other research firms have also commented on CLVS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a hold rating on shares of Clovis Oncology in a research report on Sunday, November 1st. ValuEngine upgraded Clovis Oncology from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. HC Wainwright decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $23.00 to $15.00 and set a buy rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. SVB Leerink decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $4.00 to $3.00 and set an underperform rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 6th. Finally, Piper Sandler decreased their target price on Clovis Oncology from $6.00 to $5.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $8.92.

Clovis Oncology stock opened at $4.65 on Monday. Clovis Oncology has a 12 month low of $3.62 and a 12 month high of $11.63. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $4.72 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $5.66. The firm has a market cap of $410.24 million, a PE ratio of -0.89 and a beta of 2.09.

Clovis Oncology (NASDAQ:CLVS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 5th. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.89) EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($1.01) by $0.12. The company had revenue of $38.77 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $42.34 million. As a group, sell-side analysts forecast that Clovis Oncology will post -3.97 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Atlas Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $35,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 2nd quarter valued at about $41,000. Finally, Chiron Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Clovis Oncology in the 3rd quarter valued at about $40,000. 50.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Clovis Oncology Company Profile

Clovis Oncology, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on acquiring, developing, and commercializing anti-cancer agents in the United States, Europe, and internationally. Its commercial product includes Rubraca (rucaparib) tablet, a small molecule poly ADP-ribose polymerase inhibitor, used as monotherapy for the treatment of patients with deleterious BRCA mutation associated advanced ovarian cancer, who have been treated with two or more chemotherapies, and selected for therapy by an FDA-approved companion diagnostic for Rubraca.

