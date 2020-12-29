CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) Stock Price Down 8.6%

CNX Resources Co. (NYSE:CNX)’s stock price dropped 8.6% on Monday . The company traded as low as $10.43 and last traded at $10.47. Approximately 3,654,151 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 27% from the average daily volume of 4,999,829 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.46.

A number of equities research analysts have recently issued reports on CNX shares. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “buy” rating and issued a $13.00 target price on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Friday, October 9th. ValuEngine upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 23rd. MKM Partners upgraded shares of CNX Resources from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their target price for the company from $11.00 to $12.00 in a research note on Friday, October 30th. Bank of America assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $12.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Capital One Financial assumed coverage on shares of CNX Resources in a research note on Wednesday, September 23rd. They set an “overweight” rating and a $16.00 price objective on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. CNX Resources presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $13.36.

The company has a current ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 0.63 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60. The stock has a market cap of $2.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -2.12 and a beta of 1.66. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $9.94 and its 200 day simple moving average is $10.09.

CNX Resources (NYSE:CNX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.04 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.01 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $66.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $310.25 million. CNX Resources had a negative net margin of 83.40% and a positive return on equity of 1.94%. The business’s revenue was down 87.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.61 earnings per share. On average, analysts anticipate that CNX Resources Co. will post 0.71 EPS for the current year.

In other CNX Resources news, CAO Alan K. Shepard bought 2,650 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $9.72 per share, for a total transaction of $25,758.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Bernard Lanigan, Jr. bought 62,600 shares of CNX Resources stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 1st. The shares were acquired at an average price of $9.58 per share, with a total value of $599,708.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders bought 82,650 shares of company stock valued at $775,704 over the last quarter. Insiders own 3.00% of the company’s stock.

A number of large investors have recently modified their holdings of CNX. Private Advisor Group LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $29,000. CastleArk Alternatives LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the second quarter worth approximately $53,000. DAVENPORT & Co LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $99,000. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in CNX Resources by 18.3% during the third quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 12,132 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 1,876 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AlphaCrest Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in CNX Resources during the third quarter worth approximately $119,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.92% of the company’s stock.

CNX Resources Company Profile

CNX Resources Corporation, an independent oil and gas company, explores for, develops, and produces natural gas properties primarily in the Appalachian Basin. The company operates through two divisions, Exploration and Production (E&P), and Midstream. The E&P division produces pipeline quality natural gas primarily to gas wholesalers.

