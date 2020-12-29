Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) Expected to Announce Quarterly Sales of $205.73 Million

Equities analysts expect that Cognex Co. (NASDAQ:CGNX) will report $205.73 million in sales for the current quarter, Zacks reports. Four analysts have issued estimates for Cognex’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $195.20 million to $209.61 million. Cognex posted sales of $169.77 million during the same quarter last year, which suggests a positive year over year growth rate of 21.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next earnings results on Thursday, February 11th.

According to Zacks, analysts expect that Cognex will report full-year sales of $794.02 million for the current fiscal year, with estimates ranging from $788.40 million to $797.02 million. For the next financial year, analysts expect that the firm will report sales of $870.02 million, with estimates ranging from $851.08 million to $891.61 million. Zacks’ sales averages are an average based on a survey of analysts that follow Cognex.

Get Cognex alerts:

Cognex (NASDAQ:CGNX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, October 28th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.16. The firm had revenue of $251.07 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $213.73 million. Cognex had a net margin of 24.72% and a return on equity of 13.45%.

Several analysts recently weighed in on the stock. Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded shares of Cognex from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, September 4th. Stephens assumed coverage on Cognex in a report on Friday, October 16th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $85.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Cognex from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $86.00 target price on the stock in a research report on Monday, December 14th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Cognex from $55.00 to $57.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, October 29th. Finally, TheStreet raised Cognex from a “c+” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Friday, October 30th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $61.00.

NASDAQ:CGNX traded up $1.68 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $82.41. 497,009 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 990,565. Cognex has a twelve month low of $35.20 and a twelve month high of $82.90. The firm has a market capitalization of $14.39 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 77.75 and a beta of 1.65. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $74.93 and a 200 day moving average price of $66.85.

In other Cognex news, EVP Sheila Marie Dipalma sold 52,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $77.39, for a total value of $4,024,280.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at $1,238,240. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, Director Patrick Alias sold 10,000 shares of Cognex stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $72.71, for a total transaction of $727,100.00. Insiders have sold a total of 407,400 shares of company stock valued at $29,351,115 in the last quarter. Insiders own 5.20% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of CGNX. Gradient Investments LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Cognex in the 3rd quarter valued at $26,000. CI Investments Inc. bought a new stake in shares of Cognex during the third quarter worth approximately $29,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC raised its stake in shares of Cognex by 42.8% during the second quarter. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC now owns 604 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $36,000 after buying an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Harvest Fund Management Co. Ltd acquired a new position in Cognex in the third quarter valued at approximately $44,000. Finally, Barrett Asset Management LLC bought a new position in Cognex in the second quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 89.31% of the company’s stock.

About Cognex

Cognex Corporation provides machine vision products that capture and analyze visual information in order to automate manufacturing and distribution tasks worldwide. Its machine vision products are used to automate the manufacture and tracking of discrete items, including mobile phones, aspirin bottles, and automobile tires by locating, identifying, inspecting, and measuring them during the manufacturing or distribution process.

Featured Article: Bond

Get a free copy of the Zacks research report on Cognex (CGNX)

For more information about research offerings from Zacks Investment Research, visit Zacks.com

Receive News & Ratings for Cognex Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cognex and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.