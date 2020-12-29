Comparing Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) & KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF)

Anworth Mortgage Asset (NYSE:ANH) and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust (NYSE:KREF) are both small-cap finance companies, but which is the superior business? We will contrast the two businesses based on the strength of their institutional ownership, analyst recommendations, earnings, valuation, profitability, risk and dividends.

Valuation & Earnings

Get Anworth Mortgage Asset alerts:

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s gross revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Anworth Mortgage Asset $76.64 million 3.59 -$55.42 million N/A N/A KKR Real Estate Finance Trust $115.47 million 8.90 $89.96 million $1.67 11.07

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has higher revenue and earnings than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings and price targets for Anworth Mortgage Asset and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Anworth Mortgage Asset 0 1 0 0 2.00 KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 0 3 2 0 2.40

Anworth Mortgage Asset currently has a consensus price target of $2.25, suggesting a potential downside of 18.77%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a consensus price target of $18.50, suggesting a potential upside of 0.11%. Given KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s stronger consensus rating and higher possible upside, analysts plainly believe KKR Real Estate Finance Trust is more favorable than Anworth Mortgage Asset.

Dividends

Anworth Mortgage Asset pays an annual dividend of $0.20 per share and has a dividend yield of 7.2%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays an annual dividend of $1.72 per share and has a dividend yield of 9.3%. KKR Real Estate Finance Trust pays out 103.0% of its earnings in the form of a dividend, suggesting it may not have sufficient earnings to cover its dividend payment in the future. Anworth Mortgage Asset has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has raised its dividend for 1 consecutive years.

Volatility and Risk

Anworth Mortgage Asset has a beta of 1.95, meaning that its stock price is 95% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, KKR Real Estate Finance Trust has a beta of 0.68, meaning that its stock price is 32% less volatile than the S&P 500.

Profitability

This table compares Anworth Mortgage Asset and KKR Real Estate Finance Trust’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Anworth Mortgage Asset N/A 9.09% 0.88% KKR Real Estate Finance Trust 21.07% 10.30% 2.07%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

42.1% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by institutional investors. Comparatively, 82.0% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by institutional investors. 1.9% of Anworth Mortgage Asset shares are held by company insiders. Comparatively, 0.9% of KKR Real Estate Finance Trust shares are held by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that hedge funds, large money managers and endowments believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust beats Anworth Mortgage Asset on 12 of the 15 factors compared between the two stocks.

Anworth Mortgage Asset Company Profile

Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation operates as a real estate investment trust (REIT) in the United States. It primarily invests in, finances, and manages a leveraged portfolio of residential mortgage-backed securities and loans that are guaranteed by government-sponsored enterprises, such as the Federal National Mortgage Association or the Federal Home Loan Mortgage Corporation. The company also invests in non-agency mortgage backed securities that are secured by first-lien residential mortgage loans; and other mortgage-related investments consisting of mortgage derivative securities, subordinated interests, and residential real estate properties. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation qualifies as a REIT for federal income tax purposes. The company generally would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. Anworth Mortgage Asset Corporation was founded in 1997 and is based in Santa Monica, California.

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Company Profile

KKR Real Estate Finance Trust Inc., a mortgage real estate investment trust, focuses primarily on originating and acquiring senior loans secured by commercial real estate (CRE) assets. The company engages in the origination and purchase of credit investments related to CRE, including leveraged and unleveraged commercial mortgage loans, and commercial mortgage-backed securities. It has elected to be taxed as a real estate investment trust and would not be subject to federal corporate income taxes if it distributes at least 90% of its taxable income to its stockholders. The company was founded in 2014 and is headquartered in New York, New York.

Receive News & Ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Anworth Mortgage Asset and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.