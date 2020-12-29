Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) Hits New 1-Year High at $2,558.00

Shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) (LON:CCC) hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as high as GBX 2,558 ($33.42) and last traded at GBX 2,518 ($32.90), with a volume of 25631 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at GBX 2,444 ($31.93).

A number of analysts recently commented on CCC shares. Berenberg Bank upped their price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) from GBX 2,450 ($32.01) to GBX 2,600 ($33.97) and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 9th. Citigroup reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price target on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Finally, Citigroup Inc. 3% Minimum Coupon Principal Protected Based Upon Russell reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a GBX 2,728 ($35.64) price objective on shares of Computacenter plc (CCC.L) in a research report on Tuesday, September 15th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of GBX 2,176 ($28.43).

The stock has a market cap of £2.95 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.73. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of GBX 2,285.48 and a 200-day simple moving average of GBX 2,109.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.30, a quick ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 34.58.

Computacenter plc provides information technology (IT) infrastructure services in the United Kingdom, Germany, France, the United America, and internationally. The company offers endpoint, infrastructure, cyber security, information security management, and identity and access management solutions; network solutions, including local area and datacentre network, smart infrastructure, and audio-visual solutions; and datacentre solutions, such as enterprise computing, hybrid cloud, data and storage management, and analytics and big data.

