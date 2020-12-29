comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) Stock Price Up 7.5%

comScore, Inc. (OTCMKTS:SCOR) was up 7.5% on Monday . The company traded as high as $2.34 and last traded at $2.28. Approximately 403,017 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 3% from the average daily volume of 416,207 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.12.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SCOR shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded comScore from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Needham & Company LLC reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $6.00 price target on shares of comScore in a report on Tuesday, November 10th.

The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $2.31 and a 200-day simple moving average of $2.61.

comScore (OTCMKTS:SCOR) last announced its earnings results on Monday, November 9th. The business services provider reported ($0.09) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.06) by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $88.00 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $91.69 million. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned ($0.16) earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was down 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Royce & Associates LP lifted its position in shares of comScore by 28.0% in the 3rd quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 2,282,229 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,656,000 after acquiring an additional 499,341 shares in the last quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of comScore by 77.3% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 345,431 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $704,000 after purchasing an additional 150,605 shares in the last quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC boosted its position in shares of comScore by 160.2% in the third quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC now owns 197,157 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $402,000 after buying an additional 121,398 shares during the period. State Street Corp grew its holdings in shares of comScore by 6.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,218,560 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $2,486,000 after buying an additional 72,641 shares in the last quarter. Finally, BlackRock Inc. raised its position in comScore by 1.8% during the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,893,078 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $7,941,000 after buying an additional 70,653 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 25.55% of the company’s stock.

comScore Company Profile (OTCMKTS:SCOR)

comScore, Inc operates as an information and analytics company that measures audiences, consumer behavior, and advertising across media platforms worldwide. The company offers ratings and planning products and services, including Media Metrix and Mobile Metrix, which measure Websites and apps on computers, smartphones, and tablets; Video Metrix that delivers unduplicated measurement of digital video consumption, as well as provides TV-comparable reach and engagement metrics, and audience demographics; Plan Metrix, which offers an understanding of consumer lifestyle; validated Campaign Essentials (vCE) that validates whether digital ad impressions are visible to humans, identifies those that are fraudulent, and verifies that ads are shown in brand safe content and delivered to the right audience targets; and Campaign Ratings, which expands upon vCE's verification, as well as provides unduplicated reporting to negotiate and evaluate campaigns across media platforms.

