Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) Trading Down 30%

Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS) shares dropped 30% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.04 and last traded at C$0.04. Approximately 257,200 shares were traded during trading, an increase of 631% from the average daily volume of 35,180 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.05.

The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of C$0.05 and a 200 day simple moving average of C$0.04. The stock has a market cap of C$1.02 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.50.

About Contagious Gaming Inc. (CNS.V) (CVE:CNS)

Contagious Gaming Inc develops and provides software solutions for gaming and lottery markets primarily in Canada. The company offers an integrated end-end platform, which manages various aspects of real-money gaming, including gaming engine, player management tools, game application interface, payment systems interface, data feed handler, affiliate management, presentation layer, and proprietary centralized eWallet.

