Content Value Network (CVNT) Price Hits $0.0060 on Major Exchanges

Content Value Network (CURRENCY:CVNT) traded down 0.4% against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on December 29th. In the last seven days, Content Value Network has traded down 14.1% against the dollar. One Content Value Network token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0060 or 0.00000023 BTC on exchanges including BitForex, BitMax and UEX. Content Value Network has a market capitalization of $5.58 million and $517,926.00 worth of Content Value Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Get Content Value Network alerts:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003788 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded down 37.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000689 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 2.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.46 or 0.00024497 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 6.2% against the dollar and now trades at $37.50 or 0.00142277 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 26.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $54.38 or 0.00206301 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $157.75 or 0.00598463 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded 0.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $87.11 or 0.00330465 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 9.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.93 or 0.00018718 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $14.53 or 0.00055117 BTC.

Content Value Network Token Profile

Content Value Network’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 925,000,000 tokens. Content Value Network’s official website is cvn.io

Content Value Network Token Trading

Content Value Network can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: BitMax, UEX and BitForex. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Content Value Network directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Content Value Network should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase Content Value Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for Content Value Network Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Content Value Network and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.