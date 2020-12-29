CONTRACOIN Price Down 19.5% Over Last Week (CTCN)

CONTRACOIN (CURRENCY:CTCN) traded 2.3% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 0:00 AM ET on December 28th. During the last seven days, CONTRACOIN has traded 19.5% lower against the U.S. dollar. One CONTRACOIN token can now be purchased for $0.48 or 0.00001829 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. CONTRACOIN has a total market capitalization of $12.61 million and $69,371.00 worth of CONTRACOIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

CONTRACOIN Profile

CONTRACOIN (CTCN) is a token. CONTRACOIN’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 26,246,492 tokens. CONTRACOIN’s official website is www.contracoin.network

Buying and Selling CONTRACOIN

CONTRACOIN can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CONTRACOIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CONTRACOIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CONTRACOIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

