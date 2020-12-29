Contrasting Lufax (NYSE:LU) & Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP)

Lufax (NYSE:LU) and Mr. Cooper Group (NASDAQ:COOP) are both finance companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their dividends, risk, analyst recommendations, profitability, institutional ownership, valuation and earnings.

Analyst Ratings

Get Lufax alerts:

This is a breakdown of current ratings and target prices for Lufax and Mr. Cooper Group, as provided by MarketBeat.com.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Lufax 0 3 4 0 2.57 Mr. Cooper Group 0 1 7 0 2.88

Lufax presently has a consensus target price of $17.20, indicating a potential upside of 20.36%. Mr. Cooper Group has a consensus target price of $27.14, indicating a potential downside of 9.28%. Given Lufax’s higher possible upside, equities research analysts clearly believe Lufax is more favorable than Mr. Cooper Group.

Earnings and Valuation

This table compares Lufax and Mr. Cooper Group’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Lufax N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group $1.85 billion 1.47 $274.00 million $3.80 7.87

Mr. Cooper Group has higher revenue and earnings than Lufax.

Profitability

This table compares Lufax and Mr. Cooper Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Lufax N/A N/A N/A Mr. Cooper Group 8.17% 32.79% 3.84%

Insider & Institutional Ownership

88.6% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by institutional investors. 1.5% of Mr. Cooper Group shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company will outperform the market over the long term.

Summary

Mr. Cooper Group beats Lufax on 8 of the 9 factors compared between the two stocks.

About Lufax

Lufax Holding Ltd is a leading technology-empowered personal financial services platform in China. Lufax Holding Ltd primarily utilizes its customer-centric product offerings and offline-to-online channels to provide retail credit facilitation services to small business owners and salaried workers in China as well as tailor-made wealth management solutions to China's rapidly growing middle class. The Company has implemented a unique, capital-light, hub-and-spoke business model combining purpose-built technology applications, extensive data, and financial services expertise to effectively facilitate the right products to the right customers.

About Mr. Cooper Group

Mr. Cooper Group Inc. provides servicing, origination, and transaction-based services related principally to single-family residences in the United States. The company operates through Servicing, Originations, and Xome segments. The Servicing segment performs activities for underlying mortgages, including collecting and disbursing borrower payments, investor reporting, customer service, and modifying loans as well as operates as a subservicer for various clients that own the underlying servicing rights. The Originations segment originates, purchases, and sells mortgage loans. The Xome segment offers technology and data enhanced solutions to home buyers, home sellers, mortgage professionals, real estate professionals, and companies engaged in the servicing and origination of mortgage loans. It operates primarily under the Mr. Cooper and Xome brands. The company was formerly known as WMIH Corp. and changed its name to Mr. Cooper Group Inc. in October 2018. Mr. Cooper Group Inc. is based in Coppell, Texas.

Receive News & Ratings for Lufax Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Lufax and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.