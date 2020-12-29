CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons Sells 3,600 Shares

CorVel Co. (NASDAQ:CRVL) Chairman V Gordon Clemons sold 3,600 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.67, for a total value of $376,812.00. Following the transaction, the chairman now directly owns 901,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $94,307,670. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

V Gordon Clemons also recently made the following trade(s):

On Wednesday, December 23rd, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.96, for a total value of $125,952.00.

On Monday, December 21st, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $100.46, for a total value of $120,552.00.

On Thursday, December 17th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $97.54, for a total value of $292,620.00.

On Wednesday, December 9th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.66, for a total value of $114,792.00.

On Friday, December 11th, V Gordon Clemons sold 2,200 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $95.03, for a total value of $209,066.00.

On Friday, December 4th, V Gordon Clemons sold 800 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.46, for a total value of $73,968.00.

On Monday, December 7th, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,300 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.78, for a total value of $306,174.00.

On Wednesday, December 2nd, V Gordon Clemons sold 3,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $92.35, for a total value of $277,050.00.

On Monday, November 30th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,000 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.36, for a total value of $91,360.00.

On Friday, November 27th, V Gordon Clemons sold 1,500 shares of CorVel stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $91.09, for a total value of $136,635.00.

Shares of CorVel stock opened at $104.76 on Tuesday. CorVel Co. has a twelve month low of $44.67 and a twelve month high of $106.86. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.87 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.56 and a beta of 0.81. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $94.54 and its 200 day moving average price is $84.43.

CorVel (NASDAQ:CRVL) last posted its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The business services provider reported $0.65 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The firm had revenue of $136.03 million during the quarter. CorVel had a net margin of 7.36% and a return on equity of 21.07%.

Separately, BidaskClub upgraded CorVel from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of CRVL. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans boosted its holdings in CorVel by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 7,583 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $648,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 196.3% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 2,299 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $196,000 after buying an additional 1,523 shares during the last quarter. Engineers Gate Manager LP purchased a new position in shares of CorVel during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $346,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 35.0% during the 2nd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 9,125 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $647,000 after buying an additional 2,367 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. boosted its stake in shares of CorVel by 4.7% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 58,867 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $4,174,000 after buying an additional 2,653 shares during the last quarter. 44.52% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About CorVel

CorVel Corporation provides workers' compensation solutions for employers, third party administrators, insurance companies, and government agencies seeking to control costs and promote positive outcomes. It enables its clients to intervene and connect to the critical intelligence they need to proactively manage risk.

