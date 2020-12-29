Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) Shares Sold by BlackRock Inc.

BlackRock Inc. cut its position in Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:CRVS) by 48.0% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 161,549 shares of the company’s stock after selling 148,933 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. owned 0.58% of Corvus Pharmaceuticals worth $647,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Separately, Two Sigma Advisers LP lifted its position in shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals by 27.7% during the 2nd quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 36,880 shares of the company’s stock valued at $100,000 after acquiring an additional 8,000 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.62% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals stock opened at $3.95 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $4.01 and its 200-day moving average is $3.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $110.84 million, a PE ratio of -2.62 and a beta of 1.85. Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 12-month low of $1.01 and a 12-month high of $6.88.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:CRVS) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($0.33) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.24) by ($0.09). As a group, equities analysts anticipate that Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -1.45 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on CRVS. Mizuho reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $7.00 price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals in a research report on Sunday, November 29th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday. HC Wainwright lifted their price target on shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from $10.00 to $12.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 6th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Corvus Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 3rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $7.75.

Corvus Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of immuno-oncology therapies. Its lead product candidate is Ciforadenant (CPI-444), an oral, small molecule antagonist of the A2A receptor that is in Phase Ib/2 clinical trial for adenosine, an immune checkpoint.

