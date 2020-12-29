CoTrader Price Hits $0.0001 (COT)

CoTrader (CURRENCY:COT) traded 0.4% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, CoTrader has traded 2.2% lower against the dollar. CoTrader has a market capitalization of $2.32 million and $1,225.00 worth of CoTrader was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CoTrader token can now be purchased for about $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC on popular exchanges including IDEX and Hotbit.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Get CoTrader alerts:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 6.5% against the dollar and now trades at $11.57 or 0.00043460 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 0.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.41 or 0.00005287 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0576 or 0.00000216 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded 7.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $77.45 or 0.00291026 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $7.91 or 0.00029728 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $4.28 or 0.00016075 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 2.1% against the dollar and now trades at $568.37 or 0.02135640 BTC.

CoTrader Profile

CoTrader is a token. Its launch date was May 31st, 2018. CoTrader’s total supply is 20,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 18,886,520,618 tokens. The official message board for CoTrader is medium.com/@cotrader.com . CoTrader’s official Twitter account is @cotrader_com . The Reddit community for CoTrader is /r/cotrader and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . The official website for CoTrader is cotrader.com

Buying and Selling CoTrader

CoTrader can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and IDEX. It is usually not presently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CoTrader directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade CoTrader should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, GDAX or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase CoTrader using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for CoTrader Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for CoTrader and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.