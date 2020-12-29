Critical Comparison: Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT)

Butler National (OTCMKTS:BUKS) and dMY Technology Group (NYSE:DMYT) are both small-cap aerospace companies, but which is the better investment? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their profitability, earnings, dividends, risk, valuation, analyst recommendations and institutional ownership.

Profitability

Get Butler National alerts:

This table compares Butler National and dMY Technology Group’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Butler National 0.43% 0.65% 0.26% dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A

0.8% of Butler National shares are held by institutional investors. 22.3% of Butler National shares are held by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a stock will outperform the market over the long term.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Butler National and dMY Technology Group’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Butler National $65.87 million 0.57 $4.23 million N/A N/A dMY Technology Group N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A

Butler National has higher revenue and earnings than dMY Technology Group.

Analyst Ratings

This is a summary of recent ratings and recommmendations for Butler National and dMY Technology Group, as provided by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Butler National 0 0 0 0 N/A dMY Technology Group 0 0 2 0 3.00

dMY Technology Group has a consensus target price of $21.00, suggesting a potential downside of 13.51%. Given dMY Technology Group’s higher probable upside, analysts clearly believe dMY Technology Group is more favorable than Butler National.

Summary

Butler National beats dMY Technology Group on 6 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Butler National Company Profile

Butler National Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the design, engineer, manufacture, sale, integration, installation, repair, modification, overhaul, servicing, and distribution of a portfolio of aerostructures, aircraft components, avionics, accessories, subassemblies, and systems worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Aerospace Products and Professional Services. The Aerospace Products segment provides aircraft modifications, which include business-size aircraft from passenger to freighter configuration, radar systems, addition of aerial photography capabilities, intelligence surveillance reconaissance modifications, and stability enhancing modifications for Learjet, Beechcraft, Cessna, and Dassault Falcon aircraft along with other specialized modifications. This segment also manufactures, sells, and services electronics upgrades for classic weapon control systems that are used on military aircraft and vehicles; and sells, installs, and repairs avionics equipment, including airplane radio equipment and flight control systems, as well as troubleshoots and repairs autopilot systems. The Professional Services segment manages Boot Hill Casino and Resort, a gaming facility, as well as related dining and entertainment facilities in Dodge City, Kansas; and The Stables Casino. This segment also provides architectural services, such as commercial and industrial building design, and engineering services. The company also acquires, refurbishes, and sells airplanes, primarily Learjets. It serves the aviation industry, including owners and operators of single-engine commercial, regional, business, and military aircraft. Butler National Corporation was founded in 1960 and is headquartered in Olathe, Kansas.

dMY Technology Group Company Profile

dMY Technology Group, Inc. focuses on effecting a merger, capital stock exchange, asset acquisition, stock purchase, reorganization, or other similar business combination with one or more businesses. The company was founded in 2019 and is based in Las Vegas, Nevada.

Receive News & Ratings for Butler National Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Butler National and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.