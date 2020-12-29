Critical Comparison: Industrial Enterprises of America (OTCMKTS:IEAM) & Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR)

Industrial Enterprises of America (OTCMKTS:IEAM) and Quaker Chemical (NYSE:KWR) are both basic materials companies, but which is the better business? We will contrast the two companies based on the strength of their institutional ownership, dividends, valuation, earnings, risk, analyst recommendations and profitability.

Valuation and Earnings

This table compares Industrial Enterprises of America and Quaker Chemical’s top-line revenue, earnings per share (EPS) and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio Industrial Enterprises of America N/A N/A N/A N/A N/A Quaker Chemical $1.13 billion 3.93 $31.62 million $5.83 42.85

Quaker Chemical has higher revenue and earnings than Industrial Enterprises of America.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

81.5% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by institutional investors. 2.1% of Quaker Chemical shares are owned by insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, hedge funds and endowments believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Profitability

This table compares Industrial Enterprises of America and Quaker Chemical’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets Industrial Enterprises of America N/A N/A N/A Quaker Chemical 0.45% 6.63% 2.79%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of recent recommendations and price targets for Industrial Enterprises of America and Quaker Chemical, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score Industrial Enterprises of America 0 0 0 0 N/A Quaker Chemical 0 2 1 0 2.33

Quaker Chemical has a consensus price target of $220.00, suggesting a potential downside of 11.93%. Given Quaker Chemical’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe Quaker Chemical is more favorable than Industrial Enterprises of America.

Summary

Quaker Chemical beats Industrial Enterprises of America on 8 of the 8 factors compared between the two stocks.

Industrial Enterprises of America Company Profile

Industrial Enterprise of America, Inc. operates as a holding company, which engages in manufacturing and supplying of automotive fluids. The company was founded in 1974 and is headquartered in New York, NY.

Quaker Chemical Company Profile

Quaker Chemical Corporation develops, produces, and markets various formulated chemical specialty products for a range of heavy industrial and manufacturing applications. It operates through four segments: Americas; Europe, Middle East, and Africa; Asia/Pacific; and Global Specialty Businesses. The company offers metal removal fluids, cleaning fluids, corrosion inhibitors, metal drawing and forming fluids, die cast mold releases, heat treatment and quenchants, metal forging fluids, hydraulic fluids, specialty greases, offshore sub-sea energy control fluids, rolling lubricants, rod and wire drawing fluids, and surface treatment chemicals. It also provides chemical management services. The company serves steel, aluminum, automotive, aerospace, offshore, can, mining, and metalworking companies. The company was formerly known as Quaker Chemical Products Corporation and changed its name to Quaker Chemical Corporation in August 1962. Quaker Chemical Corporation was founded in 1918 and is headquartered in Conshohocken, Pennsylvania.

