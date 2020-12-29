Critical Survey: fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) vs. World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE)

fuboTV (OTCMKTS:FUBO) and World Wrestling Entertainment (NYSE:WWE) are both mid-cap business services companies, but which is the better stock? We will compare the two businesses based on the strength of their valuation, profitability, dividends, analyst recommendations, risk, earnings and institutional ownership.

Volatility & Risk

fuboTV has a beta of 2.2, indicating that its share price is 120% more volatile than the S&P 500. Comparatively, World Wrestling Entertainment has a beta of 1.42, indicating that its share price is 42% more volatile than the S&P 500.

This table compares fuboTV and World Wrestling Entertainment’s net margins, return on equity and return on assets.

Net Margins Return on Equity Return on Assets fuboTV N/A -66.40% -23.28% World Wrestling Entertainment 14.18% 48.59% 13.53%

Analyst Ratings

This is a breakdown of current ratings for fuboTV and World Wrestling Entertainment, as reported by MarketBeat.

Sell Ratings Hold Ratings Buy Ratings Strong Buy Ratings Rating Score fuboTV 0 1 6 0 2.86 World Wrestling Entertainment 1 3 9 0 2.62

fuboTV presently has a consensus price target of $40.14, indicating a potential upside of 3.09%. World Wrestling Entertainment has a consensus price target of $50.77, indicating a potential upside of 5.95%. Given World Wrestling Entertainment’s higher probable upside, analysts plainly believe World Wrestling Entertainment is more favorable than fuboTV.

Institutional & Insider Ownership

67.5% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by institutional investors. 41.9% of fuboTV shares are owned by company insiders. Comparatively, 40.2% of World Wrestling Entertainment shares are owned by company insiders. Strong institutional ownership is an indication that large money managers, endowments and hedge funds believe a company is poised for long-term growth.

Earnings & Valuation

This table compares fuboTV and World Wrestling Entertainment’s revenue, earnings per share and valuation.

Gross Revenue Price/Sales Ratio Net Income Earnings Per Share Price/Earnings Ratio fuboTV $4.27 million 616.14 -$34.36 million N/A N/A World Wrestling Entertainment $960.40 million 3.88 $77.06 million $0.85 56.38

World Wrestling Entertainment has higher revenue and earnings than fuboTV.

Summary

World Wrestling Entertainment beats fuboTV on 9 of the 13 factors compared between the two stocks.

About fuboTV

fuboTV Inc. operates a live TV streaming platform for live sports events, news, and entertainment content in Europe and the United States. Its platform allows customers to access content through streaming devices, as well as on SmartTVs, mobile phones, tablets, and computers. The company is headquartered in New York, New York.

About World Wrestling Entertainment

World Wrestling Entertainment, Inc., an integrated media and entertainment company, engages in the sports entertainment business in North America, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, and Latin America. It operates through three segments: Media, Live Events, and Consumer Products. The Media segment engages in the production and monetization of long-form and short-form media content across various platforms, including WWE Network, pay television, and digital and social media, as well as filmed entertainment. The Live Events segment is involved in the sale of tickets, including primary and secondary distribution; provision of event services; and sale of travel packages related to its live events. The Consumer Products segment engages in merchandising of WWE branded products, such as video games, toys, apparels, and books through licensing arrangements and direct-to-consumer sales, as well as through e-commerce platforms. The company was founded in 1980 and is headquartered in Stamford, Connecticut.

