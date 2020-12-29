Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) Receives $8.97 Average Price Target from Analysts

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCRN) have earned an average recommendation of “Hold” from the eleven ratings firms that are covering the company, MarketBeat reports. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell recommendation, four have given a hold recommendation and five have issued a buy recommendation on the company. The average 12-month target price among brokerages that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $8.97.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on CCRN. BidaskClub lowered Cross Country Healthcare from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Bank of America initiated coverage on shares of Cross Country Healthcare in a report on Thursday, October 8th. They set an “underperform” rating and a $7.50 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Cross Country Healthcare from $7.00 to $8.50 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 5th. Benchmark upgraded shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $11.00 price target on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 5th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Cross Country Healthcare from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $8.75 target price for the company in a research report on Monday, November 2nd.

Get Cross Country Healthcare alerts:

Shares of Cross Country Healthcare stock opened at $9.12 on Friday. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $8.75 and its 200 day moving average price is $7.06. Cross Country Healthcare has a twelve month low of $4.50 and a twelve month high of $13.42. The company has a current ratio of 1.89, a quick ratio of 1.89 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. The stock has a market capitalization of $342.55 million, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a PEG ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 1.12.

Cross Country Healthcare (NASDAQ:CCRN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 4th. The business services provider reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.03) by $0.15. Cross Country Healthcare had a positive return on equity of 8.11% and a negative net margin of 2.24%. The company had revenue of $194.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.57 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.05 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Cross Country Healthcare will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CCRN. Royce & Associates LP grew its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 2.7% during the third quarter. Royce & Associates LP now owns 1,708,955 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $11,091,000 after purchasing an additional 45,342 shares during the period. Heartland Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Cross Country Healthcare by 1.9% in the 2nd quarter. Heartland Advisors Inc. now owns 807,086 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $4,972,000 after purchasing an additional 15,000 shares during the period. Acadian Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Cross Country Healthcare by 23.6% in the third quarter. Acadian Asset Management LLC now owns 787,721 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $5,115,000 after purchasing an additional 150,316 shares during the last quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. grew its holdings in Cross Country Healthcare by 24.9% during the second quarter. Tocqueville Asset Management L.P. now owns 543,400 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $3,347,000 after purchasing an additional 108,300 shares during the period. Finally, Sei Investments Co. increased its position in Cross Country Healthcare by 3.4% in the second quarter. Sei Investments Co. now owns 521,367 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $3,206,000 after buying an additional 17,062 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.24% of the company’s stock.

About Cross Country Healthcare

Cross Country Healthcare, Inc provides talent management and other consultative services for healthcare clients in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Nurse and Allied Staffing, Physician Staffing, and Search. The Nurse and Allied Staffing segment offers traditional staffing, including temporary and permanent placement of travel nurses and allied professionals, branch-based local nurses, and allied staffing; short-term staffing of registered nurses, licensed practical nurses, certified nurse assistants, practitioners, pharmacists, and other allied professionals on per diem and short-term assignments; and travel allied professionals on long-term contract assignments, as well as workforce solutions, including MSP, OWS, RPO, IRP, EMR, and consulting services.

See Also: What is a Secondary Public Offering?

Receive News & Ratings for Cross Country Healthcare Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Cross Country Healthcare and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.