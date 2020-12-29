CryptoAds Marketplace (CRAD) 24 Hour Volume Hits $214.00

CryptoAds Marketplace (CURRENCY:CRAD) traded down 6.2% against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. CryptoAds Marketplace has a total market cap of $31,891.54 and $214.00 worth of CryptoAds Marketplace was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last week, CryptoAds Marketplace has traded up 140.7% against the dollar. One CryptoAds Marketplace token can now be bought for about $0.0022 or 0.00000008 BTC on popular exchanges including VinDAX and P2PB2B.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003710 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 31.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 15.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.64 or 0.00024685 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.12 or 0.00141621 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 10.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.98 or 0.00196854 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $162.81 or 0.00604899 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.7% against the dollar and now trades at $87.31 or 0.00324375 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 9.2% against the dollar and now trades at $4.92 or 0.00018279 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded down 3.1% against the dollar and now trades at $15.01 or 0.00055783 BTC.

CryptoAds Marketplace Profile

CryptoAds Marketplace’s total supply is 100,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 14,265,943 tokens. CryptoAds Marketplace’s official message board is medium.com/@AlexVinogradov4 . The Reddit community for CryptoAds Marketplace is /r/CRAD and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official website is cryptoads.exchange . CryptoAds Marketplace’s official Twitter account is @ and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling CryptoAds Marketplace

CryptoAds Marketplace can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: P2PB2B and VinDAX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoAds Marketplace directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoAds Marketplace should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoAds Marketplace using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

