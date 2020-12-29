CryptoPing (PING) Trading 71.4% Higher Over Last 7 Days

CryptoPing (CURRENCY:PING) traded 3.7% higher against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 7:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. CryptoPing has a total market capitalization of $4.38 million and approximately $52,843.00 worth of CryptoPing was traded on exchanges in the last day. One CryptoPing token can currently be purchased for about $0.49 or 0.00001801 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last seven days, CryptoPing has traded 71.4% higher against the U.S. dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003698 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 32.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.20 or 0.00000738 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded up 15.9% against the dollar and now trades at $6.67 or 0.00024699 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 7.8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $38.07 or 0.00140974 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.12 or 0.00192985 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 5.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.35 or 0.00601169 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $87.23 or 0.00322987 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 12.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $5.03 or 0.00018609 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 4.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.97 or 0.00055445 BTC.

CryptoPing Profile

CryptoPing’s total supply is 9,999,999 tokens and its circulating supply is 8,999,635 tokens. CryptoPing’s official Twitter account is @cryptoping and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for CryptoPing is cryptoping.tech

CryptoPing Token Trading

CryptoPing can be traded on the following cryptocurrency exchanges. It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoPing directly using US dollars.

