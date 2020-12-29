CryptoSoul Reaches One Day Trading Volume of $378.00 (SOUL)

CryptoSoul (CURRENCY:SOUL) traded up 26.7% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 0:00 AM Eastern on December 28th. CryptoSoul has a market cap of $106,050.53 and approximately $378.00 worth of CryptoSoul was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One CryptoSoul token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0004 or 0.00000002 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges including Mercatox and Hotbit. In the last seven days, CryptoSoul has traded 26.4% higher against the dollar.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003783 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 19.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00000860 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 21% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.34 or 0.00024002 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 9.5% against the dollar and now trades at $37.85 or 0.00143361 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 30.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $55.60 or 0.00210595 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $162.04 or 0.00613747 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $87.41 or 0.00331086 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $4.75 or 0.00017991 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.95 or 0.00056635 BTC.

CryptoSoul Token Profile

CryptoSoul’s total supply is 275,514,484 tokens and its circulating supply is 261,728,853 tokens. The official message board for CryptoSoul is medium.com/@cryptosoul . The Reddit community for CryptoSoul is /r/CryptoSoul . CryptoSoul’s official Twitter account is @CryptoSoul_ . CryptoSoul’s official website is cryptosoul.io

Buying and Selling CryptoSoul

CryptoSoul can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Hotbit and Mercatox. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as CryptoSoul directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade CryptoSoul should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase CryptoSoul using one of the exchanges listed above.

