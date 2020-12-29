Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Cuts Stock Position in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in Nutrien Ltd. (NYSE:NTR) by 85.5% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 16,038 shares of the company’s stock after selling 94,600 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Nutrien were worth $629,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Estabrook Capital Management raised its holdings in shares of Nutrien by 43.8% in the 2nd quarter. Estabrook Capital Management now owns 920 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 280 shares during the period. Fifth Third Bancorp increased its stake in shares of Nutrien by 39.2% in the 3rd quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 1,001 shares of the company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 282 shares during the period. Bourgeon Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of Nutrien during the third quarter worth $47,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 52.6% during the third quarter. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. now owns 2,912 shares of the company’s stock valued at $114,000 after acquiring an additional 1,004 shares during the period. Finally, Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its stake in shares of Nutrien by 76.4% during the second quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 2,953 shares of the company’s stock valued at $95,000 after acquiring an additional 1,279 shares during the period. 57.12% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on NTR shares. BMO Capital Markets upped their price target on Nutrien from $50.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. TD Securities upped their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. 140166 lowered Nutrien from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, December 3rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price target on Nutrien from $42.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Monday, December 14th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on Nutrien from $47.00 to $55.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $49.33.

Shares of NTR opened at $46.70 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.85, a current ratio of 1.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46. Nutrien Ltd. has a 12-month low of $23.85 and a 12-month high of $50.81. The firm has a market capitalization of $26.58 billion, a PE ratio of 274.71, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.62 and a beta of 0.94. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $46.81 and its 200-day simple moving average is $39.58.

Nutrien (NYSE:NTR) last released its earnings results on Monday, November 2nd. The company reported $0.23 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.07 by $0.16. Nutrien had a return on equity of 4.19% and a net margin of 0.47%. The firm had revenue of $4.21 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.83 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.24 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was up .9% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts anticipate that Nutrien Ltd. will post 1.69 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, January 14th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, December 31st will be paid a $0.346 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, December 30th. This represents a $1.38 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.96%. Nutrien’s dividend payout ratio is currently 82.95%.

Nutrien Profile

Nutrien Ltd. provides crop inputs and services. The company offers potash, nitrogen, phosphate, and sulfate products. It also distributes crop nutrients, crop protection products, seeds, and merchandise products through operating approximately 2,000 retail locations. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is headquartered in Saskatoon, Canada.

