Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Grows Stake in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC increased its holdings in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. (NASDAQ:DCPH) by 264.5% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,852 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 10,052 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals were worth $711,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DCPH. Prospera Financial Services Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the third quarter worth about $29,000. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 302.6% during the third quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,530 shares of the company’s stock worth $78,000 after purchasing an additional 1,150 shares in the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the second quarter worth about $82,000. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can grew its position in shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals by 1,766.8% during the third quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 43,794 shares of the company’s stock worth $95,000 after purchasing an additional 41,448 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacer Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Deciphera Pharmaceuticals during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $99,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 73.01% of the company’s stock.

Shares of DCPH stock opened at $57.58 on Tuesday. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. has a 52-week low of $33.10 and a 52-week high of $71.11. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $59.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $54.52.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:DCPH) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The company reported ($1.13) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($1.32) by $0.19. The firm had revenue of $15.45 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.73 million. Research analysts expect that Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc. will post -4.82 EPS for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on the company. Stifel Nicolaus assumed coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Wednesday, December 2nd. They set a “buy” rating and a $75.00 price target for the company. BidaskClub cut Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals in a report on Monday, September 14th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company. Finally, SVB Leerink raised their price objective on Deciphera Pharmaceuticals from $58.00 to $70.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 12th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. Deciphera Pharmaceuticals currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $71.31.

In other Deciphera Pharmaceuticals news, Director Michael Douglas Taylor sold 19,000 shares of Deciphera Pharmaceuticals stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.90, for a total transaction of $1,157,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 19,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,157,100. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 7.02% of the company’s stock.

Deciphera Pharmaceuticals, Inc, a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company, develops drugs to enhance the lives of cancer patients by addressing key mechanisms of drug resistance that limit the rate and durability of response of various cancer therapies. Its lead drug candidate is ripretinib for the treatment of gastrointestinal stromal tumors; and that is in Phase I trial for treating gliomas, melanoma, NSCLC/germ cell/penile, and soft tissue sarcomas.

