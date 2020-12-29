Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Has $688,000 Position in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC reduced its stake in UniFirst Co. (NYSE:UNF) by 66.0% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,631 shares of the textile maker’s stock after selling 7,057 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in UniFirst were worth $688,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Private Advisor Group LLC purchased a new stake in shares of UniFirst in the second quarter worth $55,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd raised its position in UniFirst by 806.8% during the second quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 399 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $71,000 after acquiring an additional 355 shares in the last quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. raised its position in UniFirst by 17.4% during the first quarter. Marshall Wace North America L.P. now owns 473 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $73,000 after acquiring an additional 70 shares in the last quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp raised its position in UniFirst by 17.7% during the third quarter. Fifth Third Bancorp now owns 906 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $172,000 after acquiring an additional 136 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Shelton Capital Management bought a new position in shares of UniFirst in the third quarter valued at about $208,000. Institutional investors own 78.77% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on UNF shares. Northcoast Research reissued a “neutral” rating on shares of UniFirst in a research report on Thursday, October 22nd. BidaskClub raised shares of UniFirst from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised shares of UniFirst from a “strong sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $191.67.

UNF stock opened at $211.06 on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $195.12 and its 200 day simple moving average is $186.66. UniFirst Co. has a 52 week low of $121.89 and a 52 week high of $217.90. The company has a market capitalization of $3.99 billion, a PE ratio of 26.85 and a beta of 0.89.

UniFirst (NYSE:UNF) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, October 21st. The textile maker reported $1.66 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.62 by $0.04. The business had revenue of $428.64 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $441.15 million. UniFirst had a net margin of 7.70% and a return on equity of 8.49%. On average, equities research analysts anticipate that UniFirst Co. will post 7.09 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other UniFirst news, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 1,286 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $188.37, for a total transaction of $242,243.82. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,718,311.14. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Michael A. Croatti sold 997 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, October 29th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.41, for a total transaction of $162,919.77. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 9,122 shares in the company, valued at $1,490,626.02. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 3,588 shares of company stock worth $651,104 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 1.10% of the company’s stock.

UniFirst Corporation provides workplace uniforms and protective work wear clothing in the United States, Europe, and Canada. The company operates through U.S. and Canadian Rental and Cleaning, Manufacturing, Specialty Garments Rental and Cleaning, and First Aid segments. It designs, manufactures, personalizes, rents, cleans, delivers, and sells a range of uniforms and protective clothing, including shirts, pants, jackets, coveralls, lab coats, smocks, and aprons; and specialized protective wear, such as flame resistant and high visibility garments.

