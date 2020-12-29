Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Invests $663,000 in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in Ternium S.A. (NYSE:TX) during the third quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor acquired 35,210 shares of the basic materials company’s stock, valued at approximately $663,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. raised its stake in Ternium by 84.7% during the second quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 6,120 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $93,000 after buying an additional 2,806 shares during the last quarter. Freestone Capital Holdings LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $121,000. Gyon Technologies Capital Management LP acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $241,000. Russell Investments Group Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $243,000. Finally, Jane Street Group LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Ternium during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $293,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 18.01% of the company’s stock.

TX stock opened at $29.06 on Tuesday. Ternium S.A. has a one year low of $9.59 and a one year high of $31.42. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $27.74 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $20.06. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 29.65, a PEG ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.25. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 1.28 and a current ratio of 2.39.

Ternium (NYSE:TX) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 3rd. The basic materials company reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.48. The business had revenue of $2.14 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.03 billion. Ternium had a net margin of 2.21% and a return on equity of 4.71%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.48 EPS. Research analysts forecast that Ternium S.A. will post 1.48 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on TX. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded Ternium from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $19.50 to $26.50 in a research report on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group upgraded Ternium from a “sell” rating to a “neutral” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $12.00 to $28.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 24th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Ternium from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 10th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. Ternium presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.21.

About Ternium

Ternium SA, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and processes various steel products in Mexico, Argentina, Paraguay, Chile, Bolivia, Uruguay, Brazil, the United States, Colombia, Guatemala, Costa Rica, Honduras, El Salvador, and Nicaragua. It operates in two segments, Steel and Mining. The Steel segment offers steel products, including slabs, billets and round bars, hot rolled flat products, merchant bars, reinforcing bars, stirrups and rods, tin plate and galvanized products, tubes, beams, insulated panels, roofing and cladding, roof tiles, steel decks, pre-engineered metal building systems, and pig iron; and sells energy.

