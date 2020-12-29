Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Lowers Stock Holdings in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC trimmed its position in DRDGOLD Limited (NYSE:DRD) by 11.2% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 54,657 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 6,918 shares during the quarter. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.08% of DRDGOLD worth $648,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of DRDGOLD during the second quarter worth approximately $63,000. Captrust Financial Advisors purchased a new position in shares of DRDGOLD in the 2nd quarter valued at about $79,000. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its stake in DRDGOLD by 1,021.6% during the 2nd quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 12,024 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $189,000 after buying an additional 10,952 shares during the last quarter. ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $198,000. Finally, Raymond James & Associates purchased a new position in DRDGOLD during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $310,000. 14.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

DRD has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded DRDGOLD from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. BidaskClub raised DRDGOLD from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 23rd. Finally, HC Wainwright upped their target price on DRDGOLD from $11.50 to $18.50 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, September 2nd.

DRD stock opened at $11.54 on Tuesday. DRDGOLD Limited has a 52 week low of $3.06 and a 52 week high of $18.05. The company has a quick ratio of 2.50, a current ratio of 2.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $11.02 and a 200 day simple moving average of $12.99. The company has a market cap of $792.68 million, a PE ratio of 22.19 and a beta of 0.88.

About DRDGOLD

DRDGOLD Ltd. engages in the business of retreatment of surface gold. It operates through the following segments: Ergo, FWGR, and Other Reconciling Items. The Ergo segment treats slime dams and sand dumps to the south of Johannesburg’s central business district as well as the East and Central Rand goldfields.

