Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.
Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $25,214,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of InMode by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 370,075 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.
Shares of INMD opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.
Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.
InMode Company Profile
InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.
