Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Makes New $673,000 Investment in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new position in InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD) in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 18,600 shares of the healthcare company’s stock, valued at approximately $673,000. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC owned approximately 0.06% of InMode as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also modified their holdings of the business. Menora Mivtachim Holdings LTD. purchased a new position in InMode during the third quarter worth about $25,214,000. FMR LLC boosted its stake in shares of InMode by 664,492.9% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 657,947 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $18,634,000 after buying an additional 657,848 shares during the last quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. raised its position in shares of InMode by 143.2% during the 3rd quarter. Phoenix Holdings Ltd. now owns 628,443 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,407,000 after acquiring an additional 370,075 shares in the last quarter. Ibex Investors LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 206.1% during the 3rd quarter. Ibex Investors LLC now owns 600,000 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $21,708,000 after acquiring an additional 404,000 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Nantahala Capital Management LLC raised its position in shares of InMode by 94.3% during the 2nd quarter. Nantahala Capital Management LLC now owns 511,856 shares of the healthcare company’s stock valued at $14,496,000 after acquiring an additional 248,357 shares in the last quarter. 27.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get InMode alerts:

Shares of INMD opened at $47.36 on Tuesday. The company has a market cap of $1.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.07 and a beta of 1.96. InMode Ltd. has a 52-week low of $13.14 and a 52-week high of $53.20. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $44.13 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $36.46.

InMode (NASDAQ:INMD) last released its earnings results on Thursday, November 12th. The healthcare company reported $0.63 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.48 by $0.15. The company had revenue of $59.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $52.62 million. InMode had a return on equity of 28.56% and a net margin of 32.57%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 49.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.42 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that InMode Ltd. will post 1.48 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Several equities research analysts recently issued reports on INMD shares. Zacks Investment Research raised InMode from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $49.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on InMode from $43.00 to $47.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 14th. Robert W. Baird increased their target price on InMode from $43.00 to $55.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, October 13th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Canaccord Genuity increased their target price on InMode from $42.00 to $51.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. Finally, ValuEngine lowered InMode from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, November 23rd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $48.00.

InMode Company Profile

InMode Ltd. designs, develops, manufactures, and markets minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products based on its proprietary radio frequency assisted lipolysis and deep subdermal fractional radio frequency technologies. The company offers minimally-invasive aesthetic medical products for various procedures, such as liposuction with simultaneous skin tightening, body and face contouring, and ablative skin rejuvenation treatments.

Further Reading: What is a bull market?



Want to see what other hedge funds are holding INMD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for InMode Ltd. (NASDAQ:INMD).

Receive News & Ratings for InMode Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for InMode and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.