Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Sells 59,741 Shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC cut its holdings in shares of Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) by 84.6% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 10,866 shares of the company’s stock after selling 59,741 shares during the period. Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC’s holdings in Royal Caribbean Group were worth $703,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Earnest Partners LLC boosted its position in Royal Caribbean Group by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 158,895 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,285,000 after purchasing an additional 3,247 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Squarepoint Ops LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $2,425,000. State of Tennessee Treasury Department raised its holdings in Royal Caribbean Group by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. State of Tennessee Treasury Department now owns 35,978 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,329,000 after buying an additional 677 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC bought a new position in Royal Caribbean Group in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $403,000. 60.43% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NYSE RCL opened at $72.89 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $75.46 and a 200 day simple moving average of $63.17. Royal Caribbean Group has a 12-month low of $19.25 and a 12-month high of $135.32. The company has a current ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.98. The company has a market cap of $16.35 billion, a P/E ratio of -7.89 and a beta of 2.67.

Royal Caribbean Group (NYSE:RCL) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported ($5.62) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($4.92) by ($0.70). Royal Caribbean Group had a negative net margin of 24.36% and a negative return on equity of 3.68%. The business had revenue of ($33.69) million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.71 million. During the same period in the previous year, the business posted $4.27 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 101.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sell-side analysts predict that Royal Caribbean Group will post -17.25 EPS for the current year.

RCL has been the subject of a number of research reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, December 18th. Berenberg Bank increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $45.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 15th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $43.00 to $46.00 and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, October 30th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their target price on shares of Royal Caribbean Group from $67.00 to $79.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 8th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Royal Caribbean Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $62.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Tuesday, October 20th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Royal Caribbean Group has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $69.67.

Royal Caribbean Group operates as a cruise company. The company operates cruises under the Royal Caribbean International, Celebrity Cruises, Azamara Club Cruises, and Silversea Cruises brands. The Royal Caribbean International brand provides itineraries to destinations worldwide, including Alaska, Asia, Australia, Bahamas, Bermuda, Canada, the Caribbean, Europe, the Panama Canal, and New Zealand with cruise lengths that range from 2 to 19 nights.

