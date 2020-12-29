Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC Takes $640,000 Position in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW)

Cubist Systematic Strategies LLC acquired a new stake in Wolverine World Wide, Inc. (NYSE:WWW) during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 24,776 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $640,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of WWW. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 109.1% in the second quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 2,080,412 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $49,535,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085,547 shares during the last quarter. Earnest Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 20.4% in the third quarter. Earnest Partners LLC now owns 4,319,029 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $111,604,000 after buying an additional 733,154 shares in the last quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 88.5% in the second quarter. Nuveen Asset Management LLC now owns 635,559 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $15,132,000 after buying an additional 298,480 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 24.8% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,259,742 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $29,995,000 after buying an additional 250,338 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC grew its stake in shares of Wolverine World Wide by 10.1% in the second quarter. Silvercrest Asset Management Group LLC now owns 2,695,952 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $64,191,000 after buying an additional 247,956 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 91.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Wolverine World Wide stock opened at $31.28 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $29.85 and a 200-day moving average of $26.28. The stock has a market cap of $2.57 billion, a PE ratio of 44.69, a PEG ratio of 2.50 and a beta of 1.59. Wolverine World Wide, Inc. has a 52-week low of $12.19 and a 52-week high of $34.70. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.97, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a current ratio of 1.65.

Wolverine World Wide (NYSE:WWW) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, November 5th. The textile maker reported $0.35 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.29 by $0.06. The company had revenue of $493.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $463.66 million. Wolverine World Wide had a net margin of 3.00% and a return on equity of 17.74%. Wolverine World Wide’s quarterly revenue was down 14.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.68 earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Wolverine World Wide, Inc. will post 1.12 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, February 1st. Investors of record on Monday, January 4th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. This represents a $0.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 31st. Wolverine World Wide’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.78%.

Several equities analysts recently weighed in on WWW shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Wolverine World Wide from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 8th. Telsey Advisory Group raised their target price on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $26.00 to $29.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Friday, November 6th. UBS Group started coverage on shares of Wolverine World Wide in a research report on Wednesday, October 21st. They set a “neutral” rating and a $30.00 price objective for the company. KeyCorp lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $34.00 to $37.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 7th. Finally, Pivotal Research lifted their price objective on shares of Wolverine World Wide from $31.00 to $33.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 3rd. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Wolverine World Wide has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $29.00.

In related news, VP Amy M. Klimek sold 3,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $31.44, for a total value of $110,040.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 38,630 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,214,527.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Blake W. Krueger sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, November 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.93, for a total value of $618,600.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 898,230 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,782,253.90. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 24,500 shares of company stock valued at $759,280. 4.88% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Wolverine World Wide, Inc designs, manufactures, sources, markets, licenses, and distributes footwear, apparel, and accessories in the United States, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the Asia Pacific, Canada and Latin America. The company operates through two segments, Wolverine Michigan Group and Wolverine Boston Group.

