CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.

NYSE:CURO opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81.

CURO Group (NYSE:CURO) last released its earnings results on Thursday, October 29th. The company reported $0.27 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by $0.22. The firm had revenue of $182.00 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $196.79 million. CURO Group had a net margin of 10.64% and a return on equity of 115.45%. Equities analysts anticipate that CURO Group will post 1.6 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other CURO Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,876.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,304 shares of company stock worth $1,133,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.

CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.

