CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) Given Average Recommendation of “Hold” by Brokerages

CURO Group Holdings Corp. (NYSE:CURO) has been given an average recommendation of “Hold” by the seven ratings firms that are currently covering the stock, Marketbeat.com reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell recommendation, one has assigned a hold recommendation and two have assigned a buy recommendation to the company. The average 1-year price target among analysts that have updated their coverage on the stock in the last year is $17.00.
A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of CURO Group from $14.00 to $20.00 in a research note on Monday, December 21st. ValuEngine cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Friday, December 18th. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of CURO Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, September 1st. Finally, TheStreet upgraded shares of CURO Group from an “e+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, December 7th.
NYSE:CURO opened at $14.46 on Tuesday. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $9.93 and its 200-day moving average price is $8.34. The company has a market capitalization of $591.12 million, a PE ratio of 6.75 and a beta of 2.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 7.10, a current ratio of 3.99 and a quick ratio of 3.99. CURO Group has a 1-year low of $3.43 and a 1-year high of $20.81.
In other CURO Group news, EVP William C. Baker sold 23,749 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.52, for a total transaction of $202,341.48. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 395,008 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,365,468.16. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Donald Gayhardt sold 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $14.79, for a total transaction of $221,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now owns 788,565 shares in the company, valued at approximately $11,662,876.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 122,304 shares of company stock worth $1,133,851 in the last 90 days. Company insiders own 51.46% of the company’s stock.
Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of CURO Group by 26.6% in the 3rd quarter. O Shaughnessy Asset Management LLC now owns 6,361 shares of the company’s stock worth $45,000 after purchasing an additional 1,338 shares during the period. American International Group Inc. increased its holdings in CURO Group by 21.6% in the 2nd quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 11,190 shares of the company’s stock worth $91,000 after acquiring an additional 1,988 shares in the last quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System increased its holdings in CURO Group by 11.8% in the 3rd quarter. California State Teachers Retirement System now owns 26,848 shares of the company’s stock worth $189,000 after acquiring an additional 2,829 shares in the last quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA increased its holdings in CURO Group by 137.8% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 4,997 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 2,896 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Sawtooth Solutions LLC increased its holdings in CURO Group by 13.4% in the 3rd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 28,211 shares of the company’s stock worth $199,000 after acquiring an additional 3,328 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 28.68% of the company’s stock.
CURO Group Company Profile
CURO Group Holdings Corp., a diversified consumer finance company, provides consumer finance to a range of underbanked consumers in the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom. It offers unsecured installment loans, secured installment loans, open-end loans, and single-pay loans, as well as ancillary financial products, including check cashing, proprietary reloadable prepaid debit cards, credit protection insurance, gold buying, retail installment sales, and money transfer services.
