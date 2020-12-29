DaTa eXchange Reaches Market Capitalization of $1.49 Million (DTX)

DaTa eXchange (CURRENCY:DTX) traded down 5.3% against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 13:00 PM ET on December 29th. In the last week, DaTa eXchange has traded 41% higher against the dollar. One DaTa eXchange token can now be bought for approximately $0.0194 or 0.00000215 BTC on exchanges including BitForex and CoinFalcon. DaTa eXchange has a total market capitalization of $1.49 million and approximately $9,521.00 worth of DaTa eXchange was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.4% against the dollar and now trades at $11.48 or 0.00043118 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $1.39 or 0.00005236 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 2.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0581 or 0.00000218 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003769 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 7.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.17 or 0.00286171 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016016 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.5% against the dollar and now trades at $7.55 or 0.00028382 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003759 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded down 3.9% against the dollar and now trades at $565.68 or 0.02125242 BTC.

DaTa eXchange Profile

DaTa eXchange (DTX) is a token. Its launch date was January 22nd, 2018. DaTa eXchange’s total supply is 225,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 76,968,572 tokens. The official message board for DaTa eXchange is medium.com/databrokerdao . DaTa eXchange’s official website is databrokerdao.com . The Reddit community for DaTa eXchange is /r/DatabrokerDAO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here . DaTa eXchange’s official Twitter account is @DataBrokerDAO

DaTa eXchange Token Trading

DaTa eXchange can be purchased on these cryptocurrency exchanges: CoinFalcon and BitForex. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as DaTa eXchange directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade DaTa eXchange should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy DaTa eXchange using one of the exchanges listed above.

