Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) Share Price Crosses Above 200-Day Moving Average of $25.95

Shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF (NASDAQ:DUSA) crossed above its 200-day moving average during trading on Monday . The stock has a 200-day moving average of $25.95 and traded as high as $29.25. Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF shares last traded at $29.22, with a volume of 4,122 shares traded.

The firm has a 50-day moving average of $28.61 and a two-hundred day moving average of $25.95.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in DUSA. Private Advisor Group LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3.9% during the 2nd quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 53,780 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,252,000 after buying an additional 1,995 shares during the last quarter. Toroso Investments LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.4% during the 2nd quarter. Toroso Investments LLC now owns 101,584 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $2,364,000 after buying an additional 11,969 shares during the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 3,297.7% during the 3rd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 21,711 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $547,000 after buying an additional 21,072 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 51,200 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,291,000 after buying an additional 411 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commonwealth Equity Services LLC lifted its position in shares of Davis Select U.S. Equity ETF by 13.1% during the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 50,274 shares of the healthcare company’s stock worth $1,267,000 after buying an additional 5,807 shares during the last quarter.

DUSA Pharmaceuticals, Inc (DUSA) is a vertically integrated dermatology company. The Company is developing and marketing Levulan photodynamic therapy (Levulan PDT). The Company’s marketed products include Levulan Kerastick 20% topical solution with PDT and the BLU-U brand light source. Levulan Kerastick and BLU-U are used for the treatment of non-hyperkeratotic actinic keratoses (AKs), of the face or scalp.

