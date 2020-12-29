Decentraland (MANA) Market Capitalization Reaches $117.92 Million

Decentraland (CURRENCY:MANA) traded down 4.4% against the U.S. dollar during the one day period ending at 16:00 PM E.T. on December 29th. Over the last seven days, Decentraland has traded 5.4% lower against the U.S. dollar. Decentraland has a market capitalization of $117.92 million and $22.45 million worth of Decentraland was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Decentraland token can currently be bought for approximately $0.0795 or 0.00000295 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.56 or 0.00042946 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 9.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.42 or 0.00005262 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded 2.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0577 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003729 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000043 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 6.7% against the dollar and now trades at $76.92 or 0.00285886 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $4.35 or 0.00016178 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $7.65 or 0.00028422 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded 0% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003717 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 3.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $564.21 or 0.02096993 BTC.

About Decentraland

Decentraland (CRYPTO:MANA) is a token. Its genesis date was September 6th, 2017. Decentraland’s total supply is 2,194,954,511 tokens and its circulating supply is 1,483,775,348 tokens. Decentraland’s official Twitter account is @decentraland and its Facebook page is accessible here . The official website for Decentraland is decentraland.org . Decentraland’s official message board is forum.decentraland.org . The Reddit community for Decentraland is /r/decentraland and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here

Decentraland Token Trading

Decentraland can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentraland directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Decentraland should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Coinbase, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentraland using one of the exchanges listed above.

