Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Price Tops $0.0602 on Major Exchanges (DVP)

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CURRENCY:DVP) traded 3.3% higher against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 12:00 PM ET on December 29th. One Decentralized Vulnerability Platform token can now be purchased for approximately $0.0602 or 0.00000228 BTC on exchanges. Over the last week, Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has traded 11.5% higher against the dollar. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform has a total market capitalization of $18.22 million and $773,963.00 worth of Decentralized Vulnerability Platform was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

Chainlink (LINK) traded down 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $11.30 or 0.00042762 BTC.

THETA (THETA) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.40 or 0.00005310 BTC.

Crypto.com Coin (CRO) traded down 4.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0568 or 0.00000215 BTC.

Dai (DAI) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003795 BTC.

Revain (REV) traded down 0% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0116 or 0.00000044 BTC.

Aave (AAVE) traded down 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $75.94 or 0.00287386 BTC.

Huobi Token (HT) traded 1.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.26 or 0.00016122 BTC.

Synthetix (SNX) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $7.53 or 0.00028486 BTC.

Binance USD (BUSD) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003785 BTC.

Maker (MKR) traded 4.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $557.30 or 0.02108892 BTC.

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform Profile

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform (CRYPTO:DVP) is a token. Its launch date was August 2nd, 2018. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 302,480,926 tokens. Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official website is dvpnet.io . Decentralized Vulnerability Platform’s official Twitter account is @dvpnetio and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling Decentralized Vulnerability Platform

Decentralized Vulnerability Platform can be bought or sold on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Decentralized Vulnerability Platform directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Decentralized Vulnerability Platform should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Coinbase or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Decentralized Vulnerability Platform using one of the exchanges listed above.

