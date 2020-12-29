Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF) Reaches New 12-Month High at $0.95

Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF)’s stock price hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The company traded as high as C$0.95 and last traded at C$0.91, with a volume of 252445 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at C$0.86.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of C$0.81 and a 200 day moving average of C$0.50. The company has a market capitalization of C$168.66 million and a PE ratio of -95.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 8.70, a quick ratio of 10.27 and a current ratio of 10.44.

About Defiance Silver Corp. (DEF.V) (CVE:DEF)

Defiance Silver Corp., an exploration stage company, engages in the acquisition, exploration, evaluation, and development of mineral properties primarily in Mexico. It primarily explores for gold, copper, and silver deposits. The company holds interest in the Tepal gold-copper project located in MichoacÃ¡n state, Mexico; and the Lagartos project that consists of 14 concessions with a total area of approximately 800 hectares located in Zacatecas Silver District.

