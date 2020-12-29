DeFiner Market Capitalization Hits $618,453.68 (FIN)

DeFiner (CURRENCY:FIN) traded 15.9% lower against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 10:00 AM E.T. on December 29th. In the last week, DeFiner has traded 17.2% lower against the dollar. DeFiner has a market capitalization of $618,453.68 and approximately $346,399.00 worth of DeFiner was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One DeFiner token can now be bought for approximately $0.20 or 0.00000753 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Tether (USDT) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00003767 BTC.

XRP (XRP) traded 36.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.19 or 0.00000706 BTC.

Polkadot (DOT) traded 7.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.39 or 0.00024096 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.4% higher against the dollar and now trades at $37.72 or 0.00142291 BTC.

Tixl (MTXLT) traded 21.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $52.43 or 0.00197786 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded 6.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $160.29 or 0.00604654 BTC.

InnovativeBioresearchClassic (INNBCL) traded up 20.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Counos X (CCXX) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $87.12 or 0.00328634 BTC.

Celsius (CEL) traded 8.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.96 or 0.00018703 BTC.

Neo (NEO) traded 6.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $14.63 or 0.00055201 BTC.

About DeFiner

DeFiner’s genesis date was April 27th, 2018. DeFiner’s total supply is 168,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 3,099,953 tokens. DeFiner’s official website is definer.org . DeFiner’s official Twitter account is @finom_company and its Facebook page is accessible here

Buying and Selling DeFiner

DeFiner can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: . It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as DeFiner directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire DeFiner should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Changelly or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase DeFiner using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

