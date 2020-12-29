Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) Shares Sold by Squarepoint Ops LLC

Squarepoint Ops LLC decreased its holdings in Delek US Holdings, Inc. (NYSE:DK) by 46.4% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 24,077 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 20,819 shares during the quarter. Squarepoint Ops LLC’s holdings in Delek US were worth $268,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 36.1% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,060,711 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $78,586,000 after purchasing an additional 1,874,583 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 111.6% during the 3rd quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 1,572,991 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $17,507,000 after purchasing an additional 829,757 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 7,851.7% during the 3rd quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 658,006 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $841,000 after purchasing an additional 649,731 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 108.8% during the 2nd quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,142,444 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $19,890,000 after purchasing an additional 595,211 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Psagot Investment House Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Delek US by 50.4% during the 3rd quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 774,910 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $8,625,000 after purchasing an additional 259,769 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.29% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently issued reports on DK shares. Scotiabank decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $14.00 to $13.00 and set a “sector underperform” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, November 9th. Piper Sandler decreased their price objective on shares of Delek US from $22.00 to $16.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, November 13th. ValuEngine raised shares of Delek US from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, December 11th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $19.00 to $13.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, September 11th. Finally, Barclays reduced their price target on shares of Delek US from $16.00 to $12.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, October 12th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $17.43.

In other news, Director William J. Finnerty sold 3,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, November 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $13.58, for a total value of $47,530.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 23,500 shares in the company, valued at $319,130. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website . Also, Director Richard J. Marcogliese purchased 11,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 10th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $16.92 per share, for a total transaction of $186,120.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 19,246 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $325,642.32. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here . Corporate insiders own 1.40% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Delek US stock opened at $15.34 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.02 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.72. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $14.72 and its 200-day simple moving average is $14.65. Delek US Holdings, Inc. has a 52-week low of $7.79 and a 52-week high of $34.28.

Delek US (NYSE:DK) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, November 4th. The oil and gas company reported ($1.01) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.80) by ($0.21). Delek US had a negative return on equity of 8.86% and a negative net margin of 3.66%. The company had revenue of $2.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.52 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.78 earnings per share. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Delek US Holdings, Inc. will post -3.79 EPS for the current year.

Delek US Holdings, Inc engages in the integrated downstream energy business in the United States. The company operates in three segments: Refining, Logistics, and Retail. The Refining segment processes crude oil and other purchased feedstock for the manufacture of various grades of gasoline, diesel fuel, aviation fuel, asphalt, and other petroleum-based products that are distributed through owned and third-party product terminals.

