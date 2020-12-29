Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) Given Average Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Shares of Demant A/S (OTCMKTS:WILLF) have received a consensus recommendation of “Hold” from the six ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, Marketbeat Ratings reports. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the company.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on WILLF. Kepler Capital Markets reaffirmed a “sell” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Sunday, September 13th. DNB Markets lowered shares of Demant A/S from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 1st. Morgan Stanley reissued an “equal weight” rating on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Monday, November 9th. Finally, Citigroup assumed coverage on shares of Demant A/S in a research note on Thursday, October 8th. They set a “neutral” rating for the company.

Shares of OTCMKTS:WILLF opened at $36.08 on Friday. The company has a 50 day moving average of $35.85 and a 200-day moving average of $31.35. Demant A/S has a twelve month low of $20.70 and a twelve month high of $36.10.

Demant A/S, a hearing healthcare company, develops, manufactures, and sells products and equipment to enhance people's hearing in Europe, North America, the Pacific, Asia, and internationally. Its products include hearing devices and implants; diagnostic products; and communication systems, such as headsets and solutions for the professional call center and office market, as well as headsets for the gaming and mobile music segments.

